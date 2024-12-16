It could hardly be worse
Salzburg: Figures underpin the autumn of horror
Salzburg have had the toughest half-season since Red Bull joined the club. The facts and figures speak volumes - it could hardly be worse.
Salzburg went into the winter break with a 3-0 league win at home to Klagenfurt and could at least look forward to a positive end to the season. Apart from that, the Bulls didn't have much to cheer about this year, and a look at some of the figures underpins the fall of horror.
Points average: No coach in the history of the Bulls has scored fewer points on average than Pep Lijnders (1.64). His predecessors from the recent past were significantly better - Gerhard Struber collected an average of 1.94, Matthias Jaissle even 2.28.
League points: Fifth place, only 26 points and a mega gap to Sturm - it could hardly be worse. Last season they were top of the table with 36 points, in 2022/23 they even scored 39.
Offense: One of the main points of criticism under Struber was that they did not play attractively enough and scored too few goals. Lijnders announced changes to this when he took over. However, there were only negative changes: Salzburg scored an average of 1.72 goals per game in the fall, compared to Struber's average of 1.92 in his first half-season.
Champions League: Although the league phase is still ongoing, the Bulls have never been worse after six games. Three points and a goal difference of 3:18 - Lijnders' side are a walkover in the top flight.
