Swimming: 30 world records at the World Short Course Championships!
The number of world records at the Swimming World Championships on the short course in Budapest was increased to 30 on the final day! Austria's athletes were not present in the last final session. In the Sunday heats, the 4 x 100 m medley relay team set a national record of 3:27.99 minutes, but for Lukas Edl, Bernhard Reitshammer, Andreas Rizek and Heiko Gigler this was only good enough for 14th place.
Alexander Trampitsch was also eliminated after setting a personal best in the 200m crawl in 1:44.94 (32nd) and Iris Julia Berger in the 200m backstroke (22nd / 2:07.05). OSV sports director Walter Bär was satisfied with the results. The highlight was silver for Reitshammer in the 100 m medley ahead of sixth-placed Gigler, Simon Bucher came fifth in the 100 m dolphin. There were nine OSV records. A medal should not be taken for granted, said Bär. It shows "that we can swim to the front in some disciplines and that our team is broadly based. I am particularly pleased that some of the youngsters are moving up".
US team with overwhelming superiority
In the final session of these championships, the US team once again came up trumps. Gretchen Walsh pushed her top mark over 50 m by a further 0.04 seconds to 22.83. It was the 21-year-old's eighth individual world record this week and she won six individual titles. Compatriot Regan Smith followed suit in the 200m backstroke in 1:58.04 minutes and also swam a world record as the starting swimmer of the medley relay in 54.02 seconds in the 100m backstroke. She was joined by Lilly King, Walsh and Kate Douglass in pushing the relay world record by 3.94 seconds to 3:40.41 minutes.
In the men's event, Luke Hobson from the USA pushed the world record he had set two days earlier as a relay starter in the 200m crawl by a further three tenths to 1:38.61 minutes, and the neutral athletes also finished things off. Miron Lifinzew, Kirill Prigoda, Andrej Minakow and Egor Kornew won the 4 x 100 m medley in 3:18.68 minutes - also three tenths under the previous best time held by Australia and the USA. Each world record was rewarded with 25,000 dollars (23,768 euros), which added up to three quarters of a million.
