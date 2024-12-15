Swimming: 30 world records at the World Short Course Championships!

Alexander Trampitsch was also eliminated after setting a personal best in the 200m crawl in 1:44.94 (32nd) and Iris Julia Berger in the 200m backstroke (22nd / 2:07.05). OSV sports director Walter Bär was satisfied with the results. The highlight was silver for Reitshammer in the 100 m medley ahead of sixth-placed Gigler, Simon Bucher came fifth in the 100 m dolphin. There were nine OSV records. A medal should not be taken for granted, said Bär. It shows "that we can swim to the front in some disciplines and that our team is broadly based. I am particularly pleased that some of the youngsters are moving up".