Maiden stop was reserved for night owls

It was the night owls from Saturday to Sunday who were able to use the ÖBB stop in Seekirchen Stadt. The first train stopped punctually at 00:47 and set off in the direction of Frankenmarkt. Two trains per hour and per direction should now better connect the district capital to the public transport network. ÖBB spokesman Robert Mosser could not hide his joy as a Seekirchen resident and wrote on social media: "It is something very special to be the very first passenger in history here."