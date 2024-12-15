Leader confirms:
Hezbollah has lost supply over Syria
Even during the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, Israel repeatedly carried out air strikes on supply routes of the Shiite terrorist militia Hezbollah in Syria. With the fall of the long-term ruler and the dozens of attacks on important military facilities in the country, Israel has apparently achieved another success against Hezbollah.
According to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, the supply route for weapons to Lebanon has now been completely cut off. "Hezbollah has lost the military supply route," said Qassem in a televised speech. However, this was only "a small detail" in the ongoing fight against Israel. The militia is "flexible" and "continuity" is important.
Iran was previously Hezbollah's most important supporter and supplied the heavily armed militia with weapons, including via land routes through Syria. The fall of Assad in Syria, who was also allied with Tehran, is therefore also a serious setback for Iran in its fight against its declared arch-enemy Israel.
Hezbollah hopes for good contacts with the rebel alliance
Hezbollah is now trying to establish good contacts with the new leadership in Damascus. With regard to the Islamist-led rebel alliance in Syria, Qassem said: "We hope that the new regime in Syria will regard Israel as an enemy and will not normalize relations with it." However, no judgment would be made about the group until it had taken a clear position.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.