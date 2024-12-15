Concert without headscarf
Iran: Singer in unknown location after arrest
The Iranian singer Parastu Ahmadi recently gave a concert at which she performed in a sleeveless dress and without a headscarf. Now she has been arrested together with two other band members and taken to an unknown location.
Her lawyer reported that the singer was arrested in the north of Iran, the two musicians in their music studio in the capital Tehran. The three were in an unknown location and had no contact with the outside world, the lawyer told the internet portal "Emtedad".
People at home and abroad had praised the woman in online media for her courageous initiative. Many women in Iran are dissatisfied with the strict Islamic laws and dress codes. In the fall of 2022, masses took to the streets under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" against the repressive policies, but the demonstrations were violently suppressed.
The resistance of women
Many women in the metropolitan areas are now resisting the Islamic dress code in protest, especially the compulsory headscarf. The parliament, which is dominated by Islamic hardliners, now wants to take action against this with a new law and draconian punishments.
