Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mother Earth 2024

10 years of climate protection: change, hope, commitment

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 06:41

The "Mother Earth" climate protection campaign sparked a wave of enthusiasm for environmentally friendly action. Numerous people were inspired to make their lifestyles more sustainable, helping to turn climate protection into a social movement.

0 Kommentare

Exactly ten years ago, ORF, together with the "Krone" and numerous other partners, launched a major initiative to get people excited about climate protection - and at the same time warn them of the inevitable consequences of global warming. The urgency of this message has since been painfully underlined time and again by natural disasters such as droughts, floods and storms.

+2
Fotos

The motto of this year's campaign was "Water changes everything" - a statement that became unintentionally prophetic: A millennium flood made it clear how urgent it is to protect and use this precious resource wisely. Despite these dramatic events, Anita Malli, head of the "Mother Earth" initiative, remains optimistic. She sees a noticeable change in people's awareness, which has been reached across all channels.

(Bild: Mutter Erde)
(Bild: Mutter Erde)

Sustainability in everyday life
"Today, electricity from photovoltaics is cheaper than ever," Malli emphasizes. Many households are already using their own small solar systems and are developing a new awareness of how to use energy. Even small changes, such as using the dishwasher at lunchtime when the sun is shining, make a difference. She sees this commitment from Krone readers and ORF viewers and listeners as an important building block for change.

Business as a pioneer
According to Malli, the economy is also showing impressive adaptability and innovative strength. "The industry has made great progress - and this attitude is now deeply rooted in the minds of many people," she says.

Together we can change more
Another reason for hope: according to a recent Integral survey, three quarters of Austrians want to act in a more climate-friendly way in their everyday lives in the future. This popularity shows that the climate protection initiative has not only attracted attention, but has also inspired concrete action.

The past ten years have been characterized by challenges and changes - but they also show that optimism and commitment can form the basis for a sustainable future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf