Mother Earth 2024
10 years of climate protection: change, hope, commitment
The "Mother Earth" climate protection campaign sparked a wave of enthusiasm for environmentally friendly action. Numerous people were inspired to make their lifestyles more sustainable, helping to turn climate protection into a social movement.
Exactly ten years ago, ORF, together with the "Krone" and numerous other partners, launched a major initiative to get people excited about climate protection - and at the same time warn them of the inevitable consequences of global warming. The urgency of this message has since been painfully underlined time and again by natural disasters such as droughts, floods and storms.
The motto of this year's campaign was "Water changes everything" - a statement that became unintentionally prophetic: A millennium flood made it clear how urgent it is to protect and use this precious resource wisely. Despite these dramatic events, Anita Malli, head of the "Mother Earth" initiative, remains optimistic. She sees a noticeable change in people's awareness, which has been reached across all channels.
Sustainability in everyday life
"Today, electricity from photovoltaics is cheaper than ever," Malli emphasizes. Many households are already using their own small solar systems and are developing a new awareness of how to use energy. Even small changes, such as using the dishwasher at lunchtime when the sun is shining, make a difference. She sees this commitment from Krone readers and ORF viewers and listeners as an important building block for change.
Business as a pioneer
According to Malli, the economy is also showing impressive adaptability and innovative strength. "The industry has made great progress - and this attitude is now deeply rooted in the minds of many people," she says.
Together we can change more
Another reason for hope: according to a recent Integral survey, three quarters of Austrians want to act in a more climate-friendly way in their everyday lives in the future. This popularity shows that the climate protection initiative has not only attracted attention, but has also inspired concrete action.
The past ten years have been characterized by challenges and changes - but they also show that optimism and commitment can form the basis for a sustainable future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
