For the Ausseerland region
Hannes Androsch was still full of plans for 2025
His diary was already full to bursting: In the last "Steirerkrone" interview, Hannes Androsch, who passed away this week, spoke about plans he wanted to implement in Ausseerland next year. No thought that the 86-year-old might not live to see it all.
Before getting down to business politically, Hannes Androsch looked ahead to the year 2025 in the last "Steirerkrone" interview. In the Altaussee salt mine in the heart of the Sandling, one of the region's two "bread mountains" alongside the Loser, an exhibition will be dedicated to the Nazi looted art stored there and the end of the war 80 years ago. "A few hours before that, salt workers fortunately saved this European art treasure," said the "salt baron" with pride.
The fact that he would be opening this anniversary exhibition next year was already a fixed date in the packed diary of Aussee's most famous man by choice. And he was also looking forward to the construction of a themed trail on the Loser. No thought that the 86-year-old might not live to see all this.
When Hannes Androsch invited us to his typical local country house in mid-October, autumn was at its most beautiful in the idyllic spa town of Altaussee, with two gardeners raking leaves from the lawn and trimming the vines that were climbing up the wooden façade. "Otherwise they'll grow in your window, Doctor," said one of them. Androsch thanked him kindly.
Conversation in the living room furnished with antique farmhouse furniture
The successful entrepreneur greeted us in his living room, furnished with antique farmhouse furniture, where he received business partners. In this familiar setting, he talked about domestic politics in the style that journalists have appreciated for decades - precise, witty, eloquent and without fear of offending anyone. He wanted to shake up the politicians negotiating a coalition - "with a calmness as if you had all the time in the world, even though your hat is on fire". The next day, the "Krone" headlined: "Androsch settles accounts with the SPÖ".
"Well, we've stirred up a hornet's nest," he grinned on the phone afterwards. Many old companions had called him and congratulated him. "But now you'll have to excuse me, I just got a call from America," Androsch said.
