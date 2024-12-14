Hannes Androsch was still full of plans for 2025

Conversation in the living room furnished with antique farmhouse furniture

The successful entrepreneur greeted us in his living room, furnished with antique farmhouse furniture, where he received business partners. In this familiar setting, he talked about domestic politics in the style that journalists have appreciated for decades - precise, witty, eloquent and without fear of offending anyone. He wanted to shake up the politicians negotiating a coalition - "with a calmness as if you had all the time in the world, even though your hat is on fire". The next day, the "Krone" headlined: "Androsch settles accounts with the SPÖ".