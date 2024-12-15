Lots of help for the family
Fatal accident: “Dad protects us from above”
A year ago, everything changed for a Styrian family: the father of the family died in a terrible tractor accident. His wife and three children were left behind on the mountain farm. The "Krone" family helped! Now the first Christmas without dad is just around the corner.
The farm is perched like an eagle's nest high up on the mountain, 1200 meters above sea level. The approach is adventurous, the abyss close by, as far as you can make it out in the thick fog. But in the kitchen, Mom creates a warm and cozy atmosphere. There's the gingerbread house, there's the Advent wreath. Everything as usual before Christmas. And yet everything is completely different this year.
Because this is the first Christmas without the father of the family, who died on January 7. There are photos of him in the Herrgottswinkel and a candle is burning.
"We are all far too sad"
"We won't be doing much this year, just a little tree for the little one," says the widow. "We're all far too sad." Especially five-year-old Dominik, who still can't believe it. "Somehow he hopes his beloved dad will be there for Christmas." But he won't. Never again. "He's protecting us from above," his mother comforts him.
We reported on it - and this is the fate that got under the skin of our readers the most this year as part of "Krone hilft". How the 47-year-old left the house on January 7th to take the tractor into the forest. How strange it was that the dog didn't want to get into the tractor this time, "that still surprised us all". Dominik wanted to accompany his dad. Was it a premonition? An uneasy feeling? "I didn't let him, it was so cold, so much snow."
Father of the family never came home
Dad never came home again. A neighbor watched in shock as the tractor started moving backwards on the steep terrain; unstoppable. Overturned. It came to a halt. Nobody got out. Deadly silence.
The "Krone" helps
- We know from a lot of feedback that it is extremely important to our readers that their donation goes exactly where they want it to go - we can promise you that. The money will be transferred exactly to the Styrian family that is in need through no fault of their own.
- Our campaign is also characterized by the fact that not a single cent is spent on bureaucracy or expenses - these costs are covered in full by the "Krone".
- Our account: "Die Krone hilft", AT152081500044569523. The donations are tax-deductible.
The widow often goes to this spot, lays flowers, talks to him. "I feel his presence, get advice." She needed a lot of advice because she was deeply distraught. The deep sadness. She didn't know what to do next. The threat of financial collapse loomed.
And then she stepped in, the "Krone" family. And how! "I don't even know how to say thank you. The fact that so many complete strangers thought of us and helped us makes me speechless, humble and so grateful. One thank you is never enough."
New tractor and financial cushion
At the family's request, we are not disclosing the amount donated - but it was an overwhelming amount. Enough to buy a second-hand tractor; the old one broke down in the accident. Without it, you are completely lost here on the mountain. In the meantime, the woman and her two older children are able to maintain the farm with its suckler cows and 30 animals; the three of them are working even harder than before, "but we are fighting for our home with all our might". And it was enough to cover their daily needs and create a financial cushion for the children.
Krone readers have lifted the family out of their deepest despair and given them hope in a hopeless situation. A new start. And proved it: This family can move mountains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.