Fatal accident: “Dad protects us from above”

New tractor and financial cushion

At the family's request, we are not disclosing the amount donated - but it was an overwhelming amount. Enough to buy a second-hand tractor; the old one broke down in the accident. Without it, you are completely lost here on the mountain. In the meantime, the woman and her two older children are able to maintain the farm with its suckler cows and 30 animals; the three of them are working even harder than before, "but we are fighting for our home with all our might". And it was enough to cover their daily needs and create a financial cushion for the children.