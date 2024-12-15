New heads in the Alpine police: facing tricky missions

Delivering death messages

Daniel Kölli (41) from Mils near Hall, previously deputy head of the Innsbruck Alpine Operations Group, knows what his colleague Auer is talking about. "In my previous police work, I often had to deliver death messages," he recalls. The last time he had to take on such a task as an alpine police officer was at the beginning of October in Leutasch. A 21-year-old German died there on the Hohe Munde. A desperate search for the young man lasted several days before he was found dead in the snow.