People from next door
At the Aua information desk: “Passengers vent their frustration”
Chance led Romana Huber to the Austrian Airlines information desk. She tells "Krone" how she has put up with having to listen to complaints every day for 40 years.
"Krone": Ms. Huber, how did you end up at the Austrian Airlines ticket counter and who comes to you?
Romana Huber: I actually wanted to become a teacher and had already started studying. Then I saw a job advertisement for Austrian Airlines and applied. I finally passed the test and said to myself, that's what I'm going to do now. I'm a supervisor at the ticket counter, which means that only passengers who have problems come to me.
What are they?
Delays, cancellations, strikes, volcanic eruptions. All unpleasant issues that are usually associated with costs.
How do you cope with having nothing but angry passengers in front of you all day?
It's a matter of attitude. I don't mind it. I know that some people need to vent their frustration at that moment, and I'm there to be the AUA person for them. But I have to say, 99 percent of passengers are nice. But you notice exactly the small proportion who aren't.
What do you particularly remember?
Just a few days ago, an angry gentleman insulted me very violently. The man behind him then apologized for his behaviour. Others threatened that if they didn't get a plane today, I would be out of a job tomorrow because they would know the board.
Do you feel sorry for passengers?
Some do, and then you go the extra mile. But there are also those who say they would miss a funeral. Then I look at the ticket, which was booked months ago, and I know that can't be right. Once, a passenger asked us to take him to a certain restaurant in a wheelchair because he wasn't happy with any of the local restaurants. We didn't do that. (laughs)
Are passengers becoming more impertinent?
The inhibition threshold is lower, the aggressiveness is increasing. Much more is being demanded. Many people have also lost the habit of saying hello.
Does this kind of thing still bother you after your shift?
No, I'm good at getting rid of it. And I'm still not shy of people.
What was your worst experience?
Definitely the pandemic. It was like the apocalypse. I'd rather have 100 people in a queue trying to complain than an empty airport. The attack in 1985 was also extremely depressing.
What do you need in your job?
Good nerves, a good sense of humor and you have to like people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
