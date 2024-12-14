Chancellor: “No longer a reason to flee with the fall of Assad”

"One reason for fleeing has been removed"

Nehammer emphasizes that the fall of the Assad regime has removed one reason for fleeing. "We now help anyone who wants to return voluntarily. There is up to 1000 eurosfor this," explains the Chancellor, who emphasizes that the situation has already changed in recent years. There were already safe areas in Syria under Assad. As an example, Nehammer also cites the fact that many Lebanese and Syrians fled from Lebanon to Syria during the fighting between the Shiite terrorist militia Hezbollah and Israel "because it was safer there at the time".