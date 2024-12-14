Norway: Marius is under investigation again

No charges yet

Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon (51). Although the 27-year-old is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family. All of the accusations against him have so far been allegations - he has still not been charged with any of them.