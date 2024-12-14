Contact ban violated
Norway: Marius is under investigation again
Marius Borg Høiby (27), the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is under investigation again. He is said to have violated a no-contact order and sent messages to his former girlfriend.
The lawyer for Høiby's ex-girlfriend confirmed that her client had been questioned in the matter and that evidence had been seized. Høiby's lawyer Øyvind Bratlien, on the other hand, said that his client did not believe that he had violated a no-contact order.
New allegations have been made against the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) since this summer. Following initial reports of suspected assault and damage to property, he admitted in August that he had become violent towards his girlfriend at the time while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
Most recently, new allegations of several alleged sexual offenses were made public, which Høiby denies. In the wake of the new allegations, he was remanded in custody for a week, but was released on November 27. According to his lawyer, Høiby then went straight into treatment at an addiction clinic.
No charges yet
Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon (51). Although the 27-year-old is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family. All of the accusations against him have so far been allegations - he has still not been charged with any of them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.