"... what Hoeneß says"
Glasner talks about Bayern transfer falling through
FC Bayern showed great interest in Oliver Glasner in the summer. Now, for the first time, the Austrian top coach has spoken out about his failed move to Munich.
Glasner was one of the names Bayern put out feelers for in May/June (including Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangick). The 50-year-old only signed for Crystal Palace in the Premier League in February and led the club to relegation with seven wins in 13 games. No wonder Crystal Palace refused to release him. "FC Bayern is not omnipotent enough to tell the president of Crystal Palace that you have to release him now," said honorary president Uli Hoeneß in July about the latest setback in signing a coach.
"First of all, I'm notgoingto comment on what Uli Hoeneß says"
Glasner looks back on the potential move to FC Bayern with a few months' distance, but keeps a low profile. "First of all, I don't comment on what Uli Hoeneß says. For me, Crystal Palace was always in focus. Even on vacation, I only dealt with Palace." He kept an eye on squad planning and transfers, "everything was always closely coordinated with the club", said Glasner. "It also makes no sense to talk now in December about something that happened or could have happened just under six months ago."
Crystal Palace not yet in the swing of things
Things have not gone according to plan for Palace this season. It was only on matchday 9 that they managed their first "three-pointer" (1:0 against Tottenham). Most recently, Glasner and Co. fought their way to a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City and won 1-0 at Ipswich Town a round earlier. Nevertheless, the club is in the bottom third of the table in 17th place with 13 points. "The qualities that were praised in May couldn't be gone. But of course, I also know that this is quickly forgotten in the soccer business. But continuity in a club is characterized by taking a closer look at such things," says Glasner about the trust of the bosses.
Olise? "Bayern will still have a lot of fun with him"
Although Bayern were unable to lure Glasner away from Crystal Palace, they were able to sign French winger Michael Olise, who scored 16 points in 19 Premier League games last season. Can he make the difference in Munich? "A definite yes!", says Glasner: "He's had virtually no break due to the Olympics, he first has to internalize the rhythm, even with the Champions League. But Bayern will still have a lot of fun with him."
And what's next for Glasner in England? "Let's see how everything develops, and then we'll certainly talk at some point about what happens next. That depends in particular on the perspective: What are the club's plans, what are the visions? The fact is: the work is fun, the cooperation is based on trust."
