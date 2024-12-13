Glasner talks about Bayern transfer falling through

Crystal Palace not yet in the swing of things

Things have not gone according to plan for Palace this season. It was only on matchday 9 that they managed their first "three-pointer" (1:0 against Tottenham). Most recently, Glasner and Co. fought their way to a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City and won 1-0 at Ipswich Town a round earlier. Nevertheless, the club is in the bottom third of the table in 17th place with 13 points. "The qualities that were praised in May couldn't be gone. But of course, I also know that this is quickly forgotten in the soccer business. But continuity in a club is characterized by taking a closer look at such things," says Glasner about the trust of the bosses.