Mattle pulls the ripcord
Dream of a new MCI now shattered after ten years
Almost ten years ago, the Tyrolean state parliament passed the basic resolution for the construction of the new Management Center Innsbruck (MCI). In the years that followed, the project became a "never-ending story". Now it is clear: the new building will not be built after all.
"The MCI is a beacon in the Austrian university landscape. The staff, teaching staff and students fill the MCI with life, knowledge and innovation. That is why the state of Tyrol has made a clear commitment to the MCI as an entrepreneurial university. There have been plans for a new building since 2008," says LH Anton Mattle on his social media channels.
However, a new lighthouse - i.e. a new MCI building - is now a thing of the past.
More cost-effective renovation planned
"After years of discussions, due to legal concerns and in view of the strained financial situation of the municipalities and the state, the project will not be pursued further," continued Mattle. He had instructed the responsible building construction officer to make preparations to implement a more cost-effective renovation and redensification of the existing MCI main site and the other sites.
"The aim is to secure the 3,300 study places envisaged in the original project for the MCI," concluded Mattle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
