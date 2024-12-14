State closes landfill site, the town hall is up in arms

Attack on the city government

In St. Pölten, ÖVP Deputy Mayor Matthias Adl uses the landfill closure to attack the SPÖ. The red city government had "watched the goings-on and laid the foundations for the scandal with the sale of the landfill site". Renate Gamsjäger (SPÖ), city councillor for the environment, immediately demanded a denial from Adl. As long as the city was responsible for the landfill, there had never been any problems, according to the city hall. They welcome the current inspection by the state and demand clarification from the authorities.