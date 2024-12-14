A fuss about garbage
State closes landfill site, the town hall is up in arms
Was manure dumped illegally? The private operator rejects the accusations. Meanwhile, the parties in St. Pölten are getting into a dispute.
Following reports of possible illegal waste dumping, the state has temporarily closed the "Am Ziegelofen" landfill site in St. Pölten. The private operator justifies itself with the enormous amount of waste after the flood in September. As a result, several thousand cubic meters of waste have piled up on the site, which must first be processed due to a lack of capacity, he is quoted in ORF. The state has announced further investigations.
Attack on the city government
In St. Pölten, ÖVP Deputy Mayor Matthias Adl uses the landfill closure to attack the SPÖ. The red city government had "watched the goings-on and laid the foundations for the scandal with the sale of the landfill site". Renate Gamsjäger (SPÖ), city councillor for the environment, immediately demanded a denial from Adl. As long as the city was responsible for the landfill, there had never been any problems, according to the city hall. They welcome the current inspection by the state and demand clarification from the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
