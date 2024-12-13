Tea Day
Warmth in a cup: a passion for tea in Salzburg
Today, December 15, is International Tea Day. The most popular hot drink in Salzburg may be coffee, but during Advent they particularly like to snuggle up with a cup of tea. Traders Desiree Czak and Vanja Thaler are all about the hot drink all year round - whether in the tea store or at the Christmas market.
Desiree Czak sells Christmas cookies, jams and teapots at Salzburg's Christmas market. And most importantly: tea! She has brought almost 50 varieties with her from Abersee. Her brother has a tea shop there and the pensioner helps out diligently. "Just sitting at home and drinking tea is out of the question for me!" laughs Desiree.
And even though Mr. and Mrs. Austrian reach for a cup of coffee more often, she swears by the second most popular hot drink: "Tea has many more nuances of taste. Coffee always tastes the same. With or without milk, but always the same!"
The stand operator prefers to drink white elderberry tea and celebrates it properly: "You have to wait until it has steeped to enjoy it. You have to sit down and take it easy. The pause makes it special."
Many visitors to the Salzburg Christmas market also appreciate this about the hot drink. "My favorite varieties are fennel, aniseed and caraway tea. They are simply part of the perfect TV evening," Alina Meindl tells the Krone.
My favorite varieties are fennel, aniseed and caraway tea. They are simply part of the perfect TV evening.
Alina Meindl
Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER
I already look forward to my good herbal tea in the morning.
Franz Rauchenschwandner
Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER
I don't like coffee, so tea is my savior! I hate leaving the house without a cup of herbal tea.
Valentina Hartl
Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER
In the evening, I sit on the couch, stroke my dog and drink a cup of fruit tea - preferably with a shot of Amaretto.
Georg Bogenrieder
Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER
Vanja Thaler, who has been running a tea shop in Salzburg's old town for almost 30 years, also has a special relationship with tea: "Tea is such a great natural product and I love to slow down, especially at Christmas time. My customers have no stress."
Many of them have developed a preference for green tea. Matcha latte, Chinese green tea and mate tea are particularly popular with young people. "I understand that! Green tea has health benefits, works quickly and keeps you pleasantly awake for 6 to 8 hours," concludes the tea merchant. An ideal alternative to coffee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.