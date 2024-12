Good start is not enough! Toronto loses again

The Toronto Raptors suffered their fourth defeat en suite in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday (local time) with a 104:114 loss at the Miami Heat. Jakob Pöltl was not in the starting line-up for the first time this season, but was still the second-best scorer with 16 points. He also had four rebounds, two assists and steals and one block. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 27:06 minutes.