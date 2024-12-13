Vorteilswelt
Thanked parents

Actor Jude Law honored on “Walk of Fame”

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 06:48

British actor Jude Law (51) has been honored on Hollywood's "Walk of Fame". In his speech, he thanked his parents for instilling a love of film in him. With his mother, he watched silent films and Hollywood movies from the Golden Era.

He watched blockbuster films with his father in the 70s and 80s. "To now have a place among the talent that I saw in all these films growing up is both great and crazy," said the Briton. The father of seven brought his wife Phillipa Coan and his two eldest children Rafferty (28) and Iris (24) to the ceremony.

The actor unveiled the 2798th plaque on the famous sidewalk in front of fans and photographers. Law celebrated his international breakthrough in 1999 with the thriller "The Talented Mr. Ripley". He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role at the time.

From the left: Raff, Iris and Jude Law, Phillipa Coan
From the left: Raff, Iris and Jude Law, Phillipa Coan
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi)

Played in "Sherlock Holmes"
He had a chance of winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2004 with the film "On the Way to Cold Mountain". He has appeared in films such as "Sherlock Holmes", "Fantastic Beasts", "Hugo", "Contagion", "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Captain Marvel". Most recently, he played Captain Hook in "Peter Pan & Wendy" and King Henry VIII in "Firebrand".

In recent months, director Tim Burton, actor Ewan McGregor and actress Kerry Washington, among others, have also been honored with a star plaque. Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell, Keith Urban and posthumously Prince have already been announced for 2025.






Folgen Sie uns auf