Prison sentence for parents

British boy (3) dies after “extreme diet”

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 20:22

A three-year-old boy in the UK has died of severe malnutrition after his parents forced the child on an "extreme vegan diet". On Thursday, the 42-year-old father and 43-year-old mother were sentenced to long prison terms.

The father was sentenced to 24.5 years and the mother to 19.5 years. The British news agency PA quoted the judge in the city of Coventry as saying that the parents had imposed an "extreme vegan diet" on the child and thus contributed to it starving to death.

The severe malnutrition had led to rickets, anemia and stunted growth. "It is difficult to imagine a worse case of neglect than the one that has come before the court here," the judge said. The child was severely stunted in growth - when he died at the age of almost four, he was buried in the clothes of an 18-month-old child.

Child's body buried behind the house
The couple lived independently of public services and had developed their own belief system based on a mixture of elements from New Age mysticism and West African religions. The parents buried their son's body behind their house - it was only found long after they had moved out.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

