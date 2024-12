Research with kids: Why bat droppings glitter

"Ew!" exclaims Julius, wrinkling his nose as he sticks his little sniffer deep into a jar with a screw cap at the Vienna Children's University workshop. Everyone laughs. "Not too deep", scientist Rym Nouioua from the Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research at the University of Vienna had warned beforehand - but the child's curiosity was in vain. Livia takes Nouioua's appeal a little more seriously - and at least eats her chocolate cookie before the smell test.