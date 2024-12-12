Karner defends plan
Deport Syrians: Other countries with a similar approach
"I am not talking about mass deportations, but it is also not acceptable for us to sit back and wait for others to do something," explained Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) on Thursday in Brussels regarding the planned deportations of Syrian refugees from Austria. According to Karner, the EU interior ministers had "very intensive consultations" on the topic. Those countries that would be similarly affected would follow a similar path.
Several EU countries - including Austria - had suspended their asylum procedures for Syrians who had fled the Assad regime since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria by Islamist rebels on Sunday.
All asylum applications are being reviewed
In Austria, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) instructed Interior Minister Karner on Monday to suspend all current Syrian asylum applications and to review all asylum applications. The EU Commission has not yet wanted to give any advice on deportations, as this is the "responsibility of the member states".
Around 100 voluntary returnees last year
If the situation in the country of origin changes, the situation must be reassessed and the procedures suspended, Karner continued. "That's what happened." Voluntary return should be supported first: "There is already a movement to return home, something is already happening." Last year there were around 100 voluntary returnees in Austria, this year around 70 so far. He expects the number to increase significantly, said the Interior Minister.
"List of priorities"
After the volunteers, Karner wants to proceed according to a "priority list", according to which people who are criminals or unwilling to adapt or work should be deported first. Around 40,000 Syrian citizens have been granted asylum status in Austria in the last five years.
Karner: There have already been joint deportations with Germany
With regard to Europe-wide cooperation, Karner said that there are different levels of concern: Countries such as Austria, Germany and Sweden had taken in the most Syrians. Deportations have already been organized jointly with Germany in the past with joint charter flights. This has always been the case. It is also "in the interests of the EU Commission that there is a joint European initiative".
EU interior ministers say yes to Schengen expansion
Another major topic at the meeting was the final yes to the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria. Austria had been the only EU country to block this.
Karner does not regret veto
"These two years of hard work have raised the profile of both countries in the EU," says Karner, who has no regrets about the veto cast two years ago, for which Austria was "very scolded".
It had provided an "additional push" for these countries and the entire EU in the area of security. The blockade was a "democratically legitimate means", Karner emphasized.
