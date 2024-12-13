Non-political list
Krumau: No party politics at municipal level
In Krumau am Kamp, a new list called "SPÖ+Unabhängige" (SPÖ+independent) with numerous political newcomers is running instead of the SPÖ. They want to keep party politics out of the municipal council and break the ÖVP's absolute majority. The ÖVP currently holds ten out of 15 seats on the municipal council.
The ÖVP currently holds an absolute majority of ten out of 15 seats on Krumlov's municipal council. This is now set to change with a coalition of SPÖ and independent candidates under the name "SPÖ+Independents". Just how important this independence is can be seen from the first ten places on the list, nine of which are "neutral". Only top candidate Herbert Kefeder, an SPÖ veteran, remains in an electable position. "As there was no one with political experience among the newcomers, I decided to stay and support the young people," says Kefeder. Eight of the top ten candidates on the list are political newcomers, and one candidate even comes from the ÖVP.
Why this coalition? "Because party politics has no place at municipal level," says Kefeder. He criticizes the current municipal policy. "The communication between the municipal leadership and the population and between the municipal leadership and the municipal councillors is not right," criticizes Kefeder. He would definitely like to set up an annual community get-together where all citizens can be informed about current and future projects.
Could he still imagine being mayor at the age of 71? "Yes," concludes Kefeder.
