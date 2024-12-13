Krumau: No party politics at municipal level

The ÖVP currently holds an absolute majority of ten out of 15 seats on Krumlov's municipal council. This is now set to change with a coalition of SPÖ and independent candidates under the name "SPÖ+Independents". Just how important this independence is can be seen from the first ten places on the list, nine of which are "neutral". Only top candidate Herbert Kefeder, an SPÖ veteran, remains in an electable position. "As there was no one with political experience among the newcomers, I decided to stay and support the young people," says Kefeder. Eight of the top ten candidates on the list are political newcomers, and one candidate even comes from the ÖVP.