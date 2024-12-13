Dream home under building law deters buyers

What happens to the apartment after 99 years

If you want to bequeath, it's more difficult. After 99 years, the apartment reverts to the owner of the property. The right is then extended or a transfer fee is paid. "Building law is something exotic for many people. We have an increased need to raise awareness," says Director Gröger. After 150 initial applications, only 41 Dossenweg apartments (around two thirds genuine ownership) have been sold so far.