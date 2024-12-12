"Was aggressive"
“Dark days” – F1 icon Eddie Jordan has cancer!
Formula 1 icon Eddie Jordan has cancer! He has now made this public in the new podcast episode of "Formula For Success". "There were some very dark days," says the former racing driver and team boss, who is already on the road to recovery.
"I was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer in March and April," Jordan revealed. "And then the cancer spread to my spine and pelvis, so it was pretty aggressive." The former team boss, who helped Michael Schumacher make his debut in the premier class in 1991, appears to be on the road to recovery. "We are moving on," he said. "But yes, there were some very dark days. But we made it out of there."
Inspired by Olympic champion
He was inspired to make the insidious illness public by track cycling legend Chris Hoy. The six-time Olympic champion, who is one of the greatest sporting icons in his native Britain, announced in October that he was suffering from terminal prostate cancer and, according to his doctors, only had a few years to live. "Our wonderful friend Sir Chris Hoy, who is an absolute mega star, has spoken about his illness. It's similar to mine, but he's a much younger man," said Jordan.
Appeal
Jordan now wants to encourage other people to go for screening. "Get tested because there are opportunities in your life and there is medical advice and there is so much you can do to prolong your life. Do it. Don't be stupid, don't be shy," he appealed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
