After "Krone" article
Heat pump failure: manufacturer now showing goodwill
There was a great response to the "Krone" article about the trouble a man from Flachgau had with a heat pump. His story is not an isolated case. Readers report similar experiences with different manufacturers. In the Flachgau case, Vaillant provided a new appliance.
It also happened to us this year. The company refused to repair anything, we even had to buy a new appliance." "The manufacturer of our heat pump is no longer contactable. There is only one service company in Austria!" These were the reactions triggered by Wednesday's "Krone" article. Mario Vorhauser from Dorfbeuern spoke from the soul of many with his story.
In his case, there is now a solution. "We're getting a new appliance free of charge on Thursday. At last we no longer have to heat with electricity," says the relieved owner of a heat pump. Its compressor, which was only three years old, had broken down. Vorhauser demanded a new one at Vaillant's expense - and heard nothing more from the company for three weeks.
The company has now apologized and has also promised to refund the outstanding amount. The reason given for the poor customer service was that "there were still unresolved issues to be clarified internally." The company remained silent on the question of whether its compressors should be broken after just a fifth of their normal service life. According to a spokesperson, their products are extensively tested for durability. Vaillant also informed the defensive customer that this was a voluntary goodwill gesture. The solution was considered to be very good.
Mario Vorhauser has to pay the installation costs for the new compressor himself. He says: "If I treated customers like that, I wouldn't have any more customers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.