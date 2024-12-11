Pure luxury awaits you at Scheiblhofer THE RESORT

INFINITY - The Restaurant: Culinary delights with a view

The hotel's own INFINITY restaurant not only impresses with its breathtaking panoramic views, but also with its masterful dishes. Here, creativity and craftsmanship merge to create an unforgettable taste experience. Chef de Cuisine Gábor Gróf emphasizes: "Our menus are designed to create moments of pleasure that our guests will remember." The dishes are accompanied by an exquisite selection of wines - many of them from the hotel's own Scheiblhofer winery.