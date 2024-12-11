In Burgenland
Pure luxury awaits you at Scheiblhofer THE RESORT
Welcome to Scheiblhofer The Resort - a place where indulgence and lifestyle are combined in an impressive way. We took a closer look at the culinary highlights of the resort and spoke to Culinary Director Thomas Sandhofer and Chef de Cuisine Gábor Gróf about the philosophy behind the cuisine.
INFINITY - The Restaurant: Culinary delights with a view
The hotel's own INFINITY restaurant not only impresses with its breathtaking panoramic views, but also with its masterful dishes. Here, creativity and craftsmanship merge to create an unforgettable taste experience. Chef de Cuisine Gábor Gróf emphasizes: "Our menus are designed to create moments of pleasure that our guests will remember." The dishes are accompanied by an exquisite selection of wines - many of them from the hotel's own Scheiblhofer winery.
MORDOR Bar: Stylish ambience for the perfect end to the day
The MORDOR Bar is the ideal place for a relaxing evening. With a creative cocktail menu that includes both classics and innovative in-house creations, the bar offers a stylish ambience to linger in until 02:00. In addition to the creative cocktail menu, visitors can also enjoy culinary delights that meet the highest standards at Scheiblhofer THE RESORT between 11:00 am and 9:00 pm.
THE QUARTER: Regional ingredients, internationally inspired
At THE QUARTER restaurant, the focus is on combining regionality and international flair. "Our focus is on using fresh, regional ingredients of the highest quality," explains Thomas Sandhofer. From seasonal vegetables to locally sourced meat products - the ingredients come from selected suppliers who meet the resort's high standards. The cuisine offers innovative dishes that harmoniously combine tradition and modernity.
Focus on sustainability and regionality
The resort is particularly keen to work with regional suppliers. This philosophy is reflected not only in the quality of the food, but also in the support of the local economy. "It is important to us to maintain sustainable relationships with our partners in the region," says Thomas Sandhofer.
The perfect retreat
Whether for an indulgent dinner, a relaxed cocktail evening or a luxurious short break - Scheiblhofer THE RESORT offers the perfect combination of indulgence, relaxation and style. Every stay here is a special experience.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.