The Töpfer family in Christmas fever

The Christmas house in J. K. Hommastraße in Pinkafeld is once again decked out in festive splendor. For 20 years now, the Töpfer family's outdoor decorations have not only delighted the neighbors during the Advent season, but also many people from the surrounding area. "People out for a walk stop by and some come by car just to get into the Christmas spirit," says Dieter Töpfer.