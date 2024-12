Celebrate the third Sunday in Advent on the Dobratsch

The mighty 2166-metre-high Dobratsch is the mountain destination of the third Advent hike organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church. The hike leads from the Rosstratte (parking fee applies) from 9 am up to the German Church, where mountain pastor Roland Stadler will celebrate an Advent service at 11 am. The Villach mountain rescue service will thankfully ensure the safety of the participants.