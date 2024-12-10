Vorteilswelt
New destinations from Salzburg

Irish low-cost airline soon to fly to Spain

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 17:30

Ryanair has been taking off from Salzburg Airport for 23 years. From next summer, it will be flying from the Salzach to the Costa Blanca for the first time. The low-cost airline is also demanding support from the new federal government for future flights...

0 Kommentare

London Dublin, Manchester. And soon Alicante. From next March, the low-cost airline Ryanair will be expanding its destinations from Salzburg to include the city on the Spanish Costa Blanca. This was announced by the Irish airline and Salzburg Airport yesterday, Tuesday, at a joint press conference.

Europe's largest airline has been taking off from Salzburg for 23 years. The airport has become a popular location for the Irish airline, which is often decried as a low-cost airline. Even if Austrian airspace is becoming increasingly unattractive for airlines. "Austria's air traffic tax is the third most expensive in Europe," says Andreas Gruber from Ryanair subsidiary Laudamotion.

Europe's largest airline will continue to take off from Salzburg. In 2025 it will fly to Alicante.
Europe's largest airline will continue to take off from Salzburg. In 2025 it will fly to Alicante.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Gruber hopes that the next federal government will waive the 12 euros per passenger. Countries such as Sweden and Italy have shown the way. Ryanair has also stationed new planes there. In Germany, they have taken the opposite approach and reduced the number of flights.

Zitat Icon

Alicante adds an interesting destination to the airport's offer. I would like to see more destinations in the south in the future. The Spanish mainland and Italy are particularly attractive.

(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Bettina Ganghofer, Flughafen-Chefin

Bild: Tschepp Markus

Airport boss Bettina Ganghofer has valued the partnership with the Irish for years. She also emphasized that Salzburg Airport is always focused on quality. For the future, she would like to see more destinations, for example on the Spanish mainland or a flight connection to Rome.

Next week will also see an important decision being made for the future. The renovation of Terminal 2 will be discussed at the Supervisory Board meeting. The ground-breaking ceremony for the 100 million euro project is scheduled for 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
