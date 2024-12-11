"Krone" commentary
Government not until 2025? Not like that, Mr. President!
Why the everyday stress of Christmas and comparisons with the past should not be an excuse: We need a new government quickly. Very quickly.
The federal great-uncle in the Hofburg, who is always authentically close to the people, is not only giving himself time, but also the potential government. But in the new year it should be in place, the candy coalition. No false haste, is Alexander Van der Bellen's message.
With respect: not like that, Mr. President. Not like that, dear party leaders. Yes, getting things done "quickly" before Christmas can sometimes lead to stress and sloppiness in everyday life. Yes, past coalitions (as of December 11) took even more time than the future one with its mass subgroup meetings.
But government negotiations are not part of everyday life, nor are these times comparable to previous ones: The country is not only in a deep economic slump, but is also very heavily in debt. The need for action and decision-making could not be greater. Especially as, figuratively speaking, Herbert Kickl is lurking outside the door of the Hofburg, who, thanks to the FPÖ election results, would have greater democratic legitimacy to form a government than the other three party leaders individually.
In other words: the three parties, some of which are already weakening in the polls before they even sit together in a government, have no time to lose. They must reach a deal quickly if they want to ensure a possible positive jolt in the country. If necessary, between the holidays. No matter what the president mumbles sympathetically as always.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.