Government not until 2025? Not like that, Mr. President!

But government negotiations are not part of everyday life, nor are these times comparable to previous ones: The country is not only in a deep economic slump, but is also very heavily in debt. The need for action and decision-making could not be greater. Especially as, figuratively speaking, Herbert Kickl is lurking outside the door of the Hofburg, who, thanks to the FPÖ election results, would have greater democratic legitimacy to form a government than the other three party leaders individually.