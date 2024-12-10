Search for perpetrator
New crisis plans after bomb threat against schools
Investigations are in full swing following the bomb threat against numerous schools throughout Austria. A particularly large number of institutions were affected in Tyrol. There is criticism of the Education Directorate's approach. The state sees "potential for improvement".
There was great excitement in Innsbruck on Monday. As the Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Tuesday, as many as 46 Tyrolean schools were affected by bomb threats and had to be evacuated. Fortunately, the all-clear was given quickly. It is still unclear who is behind the threats. Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that they are "free riders" and copycats. The State Security Directorate has been called in.
Too little support for schools?
The following day, the Directorate of Education was also criticized. Birgit Obermüller, leader of the Neos party, spoke of a lack of support from the education authority for head teachers. "The Education Directorate has no concept of how it can support schools in such situations," is Obermüller's conclusion.
"Learning from the events"
Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education, admits: "There is room for improvement in terms of communication between the Directorate of Education and the head teachers as well as the subsequent information provided to pupils and parents/guardians." It is important to learn from the events. This will also be done, emphasizes the state education councillor. As a concrete measure, the crisis plans are to be revised. This will be done in close coordination with the police, explains Hagele. The aim is to "provide honest information and give those affected the necessary confidence that everything necessary will be done to ensure their safety".
