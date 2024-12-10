New crisis plans after bomb threat against schools

"Learning from the events"

Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education, admits: "There is room for improvement in terms of communication between the Directorate of Education and the head teachers as well as the subsequent information provided to pupils and parents/guardians." It is important to learn from the events. This will also be done, emphasizes the state education councillor. As a concrete measure, the crisis plans are to be revised. This will be done in close coordination with the police, explains Hagele. The aim is to "provide honest information and give those affected the necessary confidence that everything necessary will be done to ensure their safety".