Focus on networks
Salzburg AG invests around 342 million euros
Salzburg AG also intends to invest heavily in the coming year: 342 million euros are to flow primarily into the expansion of the grids. Fair pricing for customers is also a priority, according to the regional energy supplier.
"Our focus remains on sustainable and future-oriented projects that drive forward the energy transition in Salzburg and beyond. Our promise remains: as soon as there is scope, we will pass it on to our customers, as we have already done several times this year with electricity and gas," says Michael Baminger, CEO of Salzburg AG.
Lion's share goes into grid expansion
Almost 84 million euros are to flow into the expansion of renewable energy generation in 2025. The investment sum for grid expansion is 122 million euros, 113 million of which will be spent on the electricity grid.
Salzburg AG is talking about two further supply milestones for the Sulzau power plant in Oberpinzgau and the Stegenwald power plant, which are due to be connected to the grid in 2025. In addition, three agri-PV plants at Salzburgring, Göming and Lamprechtshausen are to be completed in the coming year. In Wals-Siezenheim, a PV carport system will be installed at the stadium parking lot.
In the wind sector, the next steps are planned for the Windsfeld plant in Pongau and the Lehmberg plant near Thalgau.
Another focus on mobility
Salzburg Linien is investing around 61 million euros in transport, 13.1 million of which is for the trolleybuses. EUR 7.4 million has been reserved for the further expansion of the e-charging infrastructure. Together with the City of Salzburg, 72 charging points will be installed at 14 locations in 2015.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
