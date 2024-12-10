Two injured boys after “Superman challenge”

What is the Superman Challenge?

Both had taken part in a new trend: "All two took part in the so-called Superman Challenge, which has been circulating on TikTok for several months. Now this wave has arrived in Carinthia," says Schalamon. A total of three children are needed for this challenge. Arneitz: "Two people stand opposite each other and cross their arms. The third child pretends to be Superman and jumps into the arms of their friends with the hero's typical hand pose. They are supposed to catapult 'Superman' back to his starting position."