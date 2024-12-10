Complicated fractures
Two injured boys after “Superman challenge”
A new TikTok challenge is keeping the pediatric surgeons in Carinthia busy - two patients have already been admitted with complex hand and arm fractures.
"On Thursday last week, an eleven-year-old was admitted to the ELKI, on Friday a 14-year-old boy," sigh Primary Surgeon Johannes Schalamon and Senior Physician Christoph Arneitz from the Pediatric and Adolescent Surgery Department at Klagenfurt am Wörthersee Hospital. Both boys had to undergo surgery for complex hand and arm fractures.
What is the Superman Challenge?
Both had taken part in a new trend: "All two took part in the so-called Superman Challenge, which has been circulating on TikTok for several months. Now this wave has arrived in Carinthia," says Schalamon. A total of three children are needed for this challenge. Arneitz: "Two people stand opposite each other and cross their arms. The third child pretends to be Superman and jumps into the arms of their friends with the hero's typical hand pose. They are supposed to catapult 'Superman' back to his starting position."
As you can see with the patients in the hospital, this often goes wrong - with devastating consequences. The 14-year-old was hit particularly hard. "He crashed onto the parquet floor and shattered his wrist," said the pediatric surgeons. Six screws and a metal plate had to be inserted during an operation. The healing process will take about a year.
The whole class is involved
Incidentally, both accidents happened at school. Schalamon: "Sometimes the whole class gets together for this challenge between lessons or during the break. Videos are made, which are then also published on the social media platform." The pediatric surgeons also fear several injuries in the coming week and are appealing to parents, teachers and, of course, the pupils to be careful. "Please only carry out such challenges under controlled conditions, for example in PE lessons!"
TikTok warns
For several months now, the TikTok app itself has also had to take responsibility. Dangerous challenges are blocked: If you search for the Superman challenge in the short video app, a warning appears: "At TikTok, we're working hard to help everyone in our community make informed decisions about their interactions with online challenges. You can learn more about the four-step process (pause, reflect, decide and act) below!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.