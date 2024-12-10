Pictures from Lienz
New TAP calendar dedicated to old businesses
In 2025, the town of Lienz and the Tyrolean Archive for Photographic Documentation and Art (TAP) are once again publishing a calendar that highlights the district capital. This time, business people can look forward to pictures of their old stores.
Whether stores that have long since closed down or completely redesigned shopping arcades - the new TAP calendar for the year 2025 provides in-depth insights into the town of Lienz. The focus is on old Lienz stores.
For example, the question arises as to who still recognizes the "Eisenhandlung Max Keller" on Johannesplatz. The picture dates back to the early 20th century and may not be familiar to everyone.
Pictures from different collections
The idea for this edition was born at the beginning of the year, as TAP director Martin Kofler explains: "We started collecting early on. Unusually, we have also included individual small stores. Some of the photos are completely new to our collection."
The pictures mostly come from private collections of leisure photos or other photographs. These are made available to the TAP. "It's a certain vote of confidence," says Kofler confidently.
Calendars for a good cause
The calendars are already sold out. However, there is good news: 100 new copies will be available again on Thursday, December 19, at the Lienz Citizens' Service Center in the Liebburg for 15 euros. Part of the proceeds will go to a good cause, as Elisabeth Blanik adds: "Ten euros of the proceeds will go to the town's emergency aid fund."
