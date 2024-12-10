230 dead in storms
Royal couple at memorial mass in Valencia
After the devastating storms in Spain, hundreds of people in Valencia commemorated the dead. A memorial service was held in the cathedral of the Mediterranean metropolis, which was also attended by the Spanish royal couple. More than 400 families of the victims gathered to bid farewell together with the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benavent.
In the Valencia region alone, 222 people lost their lives in the so-called weather of the century on October 29, with a further eight in the regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.
Applause and shouts of protest for Felipe and Letizia
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were greeted with applause and shouts of "Long live the King" when they arrived at the cathedral shortly before 7 p.m., but also with a few shouts of protest, as reported by the Europa Press news agency.
During a first visit to the particularly hard-hit town of Paiporta near Valencia at the beginning of November, angry people had thrown mud at the royal couple, while another visit to the town of Chiva in mid-November was peaceful. After the funeral service, the royal couple wanted to meet with the bereaved, the state broadcaster RTVE reported during a live broadcast.
People still outraged
Many people are still outraged at what they see as the late warning of the storms and the slow start of aid in many of the 80 or so towns affected to the west and south of Valencia. Their protest is directed at Valencia's regional president Carlos Mazón, who also took part in the funeral service, but also at Spain's government in Madrid. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets at two major demonstrations in Valencia.
Many places are still severely affected by the floods, in some cases electricity and heating are not working and many schools are also unusable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
