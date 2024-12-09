Escape from rehab?
Crazy rumor causes new turmoil around Marius
A crazy rumor about Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby made the headlines on Monday. The 27-year-old had escaped from rehab, reported the Norwegian newspaper "Se Og Hør". His lawyer has now come forward with a clear message.
Following the end of his pre-trial detention around two weeks ago, Marius Borg Høiby is said to have checked into a rehab clinic in London. But now this has made the headlines.
Lawyer denies alleged escape
As the Norwegian newspaper "Se Og Hør" reported on Monday, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit had already left the clinic before the weekend - after just one week.
Wild accusations, which the 27-year-old's lawyer is now vehemently denying. Øyvind Bratlien told the Norwegian daily newspaper "Dagbladet": "What 'Se og Hør' wrote is not true. Høiby went to a rehab clinic immediately after his release from prison. He is still undergoing treatment."
He also emphasizes that Marius has no intention of stopping rehab: "He is determined to continue treatment, even if it is exhausting."
No violation of temporary injunction
Marius has also not violated any injunction. As "Se Og Hør" also reported, after his alleged escape from the clinic, Mette-Marit's son contacted a young woman who had obtained a restraining order against him.
The statement from Høiby's lawyer is not only a denial of the wild rumors surrounding the 27-year-old, it is also the first official confirmation that Crown Prince Haakon's stepson is actually undergoing treatment. However, Bratlien did not give any details on how long this will actually take.
Three arrests already
Mette-Marit's son was first arrested at the beginning of August on charges of assault and damage to property and was released the following day. In a written statement at the time, he admitted to having become violent towards his then girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and to having destroyed things in her apartment. In the text, he also reported that he had been battling mental health problems and drug abuse for a long time.
Since then, the allegations against him have been expanded several times, including abuse in close relationships with several former partners.
Rape allegations
In November, the police finally announced that Høiby had been arrested for the third time and was now accused of, among other things, violating Section 291, which regulates rape offenses in Norway. According to the section, violations can be punished with up to ten years in prison.
Specifically, the charge relates to sexual intercourse without sexual intercourse with a woman who was allegedly unable to resist the act. The 27-year-old was also accused of a second sexual offense of this kind. The Oslo District Court then decided to remand Høiby in custody for one week with a ban on correspondence and visits. The police had demanded two weeks.
What is important in the Høiby case is that all of the accusations against him so far are allegations - no charges have been brought in any of the cases. Bratlien has already told NRK that Høiby denies the vast majority of the charges. He only admitted one case of assault, one case of damage to property and one threat.
