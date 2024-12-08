Crazy streak snapped
A married couple scooped the jackpot on the final day
A favorite victory, a surprise and a married couple who hit the jackpot! That was the result of the final day of the Austrian Padel Masters at the Padeldome in Vienna-Erdberg. Veterans Christoph Krenn and David Alten prevailed in the men's final. In the women's final, Christine Seehofer-Krenn and Nina Geretschläger inflicted the first defeat of the year on the top duo Anna Schmid and Barbara Prenner.
The last match of the tournament was identical to the first match of the Austrian Padel Masters. Austria's padel pioneers Christoph Krenn and David Alten and the youngsters Moritz Eiersebner and Markus Krocker faced each other in the men's final. On Friday, this duel had gone on for three hot and high-class sets. However, experience prevailed in the final match - the veterans won 6:2, 6:4.
Krenn commented: "We managed the double-pack of championship and Masters, the youngsters, who are not only opponents but also training partners, showed their mettle." Alten added: "We were always on hand for the important points. That's why it was clearer than on Friday."
"Had nothing to lose"
The women's final, on the other hand, went to three sets. Christine Seehofer-Krenn, wife of Christoph Krenn, and Nina Geretschläger clearly won the first set 6:1, before the number one seeded duo of Barbara Prenner and Anna Schmid struck back, winning set two 7:5. In the third set, however, Prenner, who virtually ran for two due to her partner's foot injury, and Schmid were empty - 0:6.
Seehofer-Krenn and Schmid were jubilant: "We improved from match to match, got better and better at gymnastics and brought this form to the court in the final. As outsiders, we had nothing to lose and were able to play freely." The couple Christoph Krenn and Christine Seehofer-Krenn hit the jackpot.
"Drawing the right conclusions"
Christian Ludwig, President of the Austrian Padel Union, which organizes the Masters, concluded: "It is important that we as an association draw the right conclusions in order to take into account the rapid development of our sport in all areas - from infrastructure to young talent and grassroots sport to top players - and to make padel tennis accessible to even more people."
