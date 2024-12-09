Married couple in court
Pets left alone for two months
A cat, a tomcat and six kittens had to endure unbelievable agony in the summer. The reason: the owners, an elderly couple (76 and 75 years old), left the pets alone in their home for almost two months - from June 2 to July 29.
However, they did this without providing sufficient water and food. The consequences were dramatic. The four-legged friends were forced to live in a completely filthy and overheated apartment. They even tried to escape from the misery via a tilted window - but failed.
Malnourished and dehydrated
The pitiful cries of the cats, who were already in a terrible general condition, malnourished and dehydrated, finally drew the attention of neighbors to the fatal situation and informed the authorities. When the door was opened, the smell was pungent and unpleasant.
Up to two years in prison
The couple were reported to the police and the Linz public prosecutor's office has now even brought charges against the two Linz residents. On December 16, the senior citizen and his wife will have to answer to the Linz Regional Court. The charge is cruelty to animals.
If convicted, the two pensioners face prison sentences of up to two years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
