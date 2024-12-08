Vorteilswelt
Silver coins &amp; 5000 €

Treasure on the rag market

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 13:42

An honest finder from Styria is looking for the owner of silver coins, cash and a €5,000 savings book. The "Krone" is happy to help with a Christmas miracle ...

0 Kommentare

Eva Resch (57) from Vochera near Groß St. Florian (Styria) is hoping for a Christmas miracle: Because at the rag market in her home community, where she always works diligently, the social Styrian discovered a red baby bag that had been handed in for a collection - not unusual so far.

But when she opened it, she could hardly believe her eyes: "In addition to a baby cloth diaper, the bag contained a greeting card, vouchers, silver coins, cash and a savings book with 5,000 euros in it," Resch explains in an interview with Krone.

Trace of birthday card leads to grandma with granddaughter
The Styrian suspects that a grandmother wanted to give her granddaughter Bettina this bag as a birthday present: "At least that's what the greeting card says. Perhaps it was also financial support for building a house," speculates the 57-year-old, who was determined to find the owner.

But nobody in the whole village knew who Bettina might be. One clue was the enclosed savings book with 5,000 euros in it. "The savings book was issued by Sparkasse Kirchdorf an der Krems in Upper Austria, so I called them," says Resch, who hoped to get the owner's contact details.

But the bank couldn't help her either because, according to the bank, it is a so-called bearer instrument that can also be passed on and thus change hands. You can only access the savings book if you know the password.

"I took the bag to the police and they handed it in to the lost property office," says Resch sadly. Now the honest finder is hoping to track down the rightful owner with the help of the "Krone" and thus ensure a small Christmas miracle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lisa Stockhammer
Lisa Stockhammer
