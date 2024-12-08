Survey of elderly couple triggers outrage

There was a lot of excitement after a "Krone" report about an elderly couple who had been put through the wringer by Statistics Austria and the Linz city council for two years. The reason: the two Upper Austrians had not properly answered the legally required microcensus (data collection). This resulted in criminal proceedings, which were only discontinued after a relative intervened. Krone readers wrote more than 330 comments on our online report - most of them were uncomprehending of the authorities' brusque approach.