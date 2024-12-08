Authority appeased
Survey of elderly couple triggers outrage
A "Krone" report on the microcensus, a mandatory data collection, made waves. Many readers expressed their incomprehension about the authority's approach in comments on krone.at. Statistics Austria defends the census and explains why it is so important.
There was a lot of excitement after a "Krone" report about an elderly couple who had been put through the wringer by Statistics Austria and the Linz city council for two years. The reason: the two Upper Austrians had not properly answered the legally required microcensus (data collection). This resulted in criminal proceedings, which were only discontinued after a relative intervened. Krone readers wrote more than 330 comments on our online report - most of them were uncomprehending of the authorities' brusque approach.
It was an isolated case
When the "Krone" asked Statistics Austria, they replied that they regretted the procedure, which was an isolated case: "Unfortunately, the prescribed surveys could not be completed within the deadlines. In accordance with the legal mandate, the Linz municipal authorities had to be informed."
Regulated by law
In fact, a regulation stipulates that all adults in selected households must provide information. Family members can step in if there are problems. "Non-participation must be reported. The microcensus provides important information on housing, work, unemployment and education," says the authority.
Replaces large census
Thanks to the cooperation of the population, the economic and social situation in Austria can be better determined. The data is important for research and administration, i.e. for all citizens. The last major population survey (macro-census) took place in Austria in 2001, and since then administrative registers have been evaluated for this purpose - an international model that saves time, money and nerves.
However, the fact that elderly pensioners are overwhelmed by such surveys is probably not an isolated case. A second reader contacted the "Krone" with a similar case: her parents were not issued with a penalty order, but the obligation and the associated threat caused her parents a great deal of excitement. C. Handl
