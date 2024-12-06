5:2 – another teddy victory for the Black Wings!

"Team can be really proud"

In the end, leaders Bolzano were swept off the ice 5:2, the white vest held up in the EHC's sixth Teddy game and the wave rolled through the arena. "We worked very hard, didn't give Bolzano many chances. It almost couldn't have been better," said defenceman and young dad Gerd Kragl. "Bolzano is a good team, but we played a really good game," smiled Marcel Witting, the Man of the Match, while coach Philipp Lukas said: "The team can be really proud of this performance!"