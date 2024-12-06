Leader Bolzano swept away
5:2 – another teddy victory for the Black Wings!
"Oh, how beautiful it is", sang 3900 Black Wings fans who experienced a wonderfully cuddly evening of ice hockey on Friday. Linz swept league leaders Bolzano 5:2 from the ice, winning the sixth Teddy game in the club's history. In which thousands of cuddly toys flew onto the ice in minute 8...
One shot, one goal - a rain of cuddly toys! At 19:26 it was time: After Linz had saved goalie Tirronen several times, Logan Roe scored the 1:0 in minute 8 of the Black Wings' Teddy Bear game against Bolzano with a shot from the blue line - the fans threw their giant rabbits, turtles, bears & co. onto the ice.
Goals even when outnumbered and outnumbered
Thousands of cuddly toys, which will be donated to charity, were collected during a break lasting several minutes - before the unleashed EHC continued to dish out goals: Tialler increased the lead with his first goal for the cracks in the Teddy jerseys, who also defended courageously, scoring in overtime (Lebler/27th) and outnumbered (St-Amant/32nd).
"Team can be really proud"
In the end, leaders Bolzano were swept off the ice 5:2, the white vest held up in the EHC's sixth Teddy game and the wave rolled through the arena. "We worked very hard, didn't give Bolzano many chances. It almost couldn't have been better," said defenceman and young dad Gerd Kragl. "Bolzano is a good team, but we played a really good game," smiled Marcel Witting, the Man of the Match, while coach Philipp Lukas said: "The team can be really proud of this performance!"
Steinbach Black Wings - HC Bolzano 5:2 (2:0, 3:1, 0:1). Goals: 1:0 (8.) Roe, 2:0 (18.) Tialler, 3:0 (27./PP) Lebler, 4:0 St-Amant (32./SH), 4:1 Bradley (32./PP), 5:1 (35.) Roe, 5:2 (48.) Frigo.
