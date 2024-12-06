Vorteilswelt
"Must be from Dubai"

Lindt gets one on the lid for Dubai chocolate

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 20:55

For some months now, there has been a huge hype about the sweet with the exotic name. Lots of imitations are now circulating - but the importer now wants to put a stop to this by legal means.

0 Kommentare

Does "Dubai chocolate" really have to come from the United Arab Emirates? If Andreas Wilmers, Managing Director of Alina Wilmers Verwaltungs GmbH, has his way, it definitely does. He wants to ban the sale of Dubai chocolate that is not from Dubai. According to him, he is allowed to do so - because he wants to be the official exporter of Dubai chocolate "Fex". "According to our trademark lawyer, the term 'Dubai chocolate' may only be used for products that actually come from Dubai. Anything else constitutes misleading advertising," Wilmers explains to Bild.

"After a further legal examination, we have come to the conclusion that Dubai chocolate is a designation of origin and is therefore unfair. Like Aachener Printen, Dubai chocolate is a designation of origin for Dubai. However, the chocolate is not produced in Dubai," explains Wilmers.

Now there is a threat of legal action
Lindt sells the popular treat under the name "Dubai Chocolade". Wilmers believes this is misleading - and is demanding a cease-and-desist declaration. The Swiss chocolate manufacturer has until December 19 to issue such a declaration. If this does not happen, Wilmers is considering obtaining a sales stop. No legal action has yet been filed. "That will follow in the next step if no injunction is issued," the exporter told Bild.

A spokeswoman for Lindt & Sprüngli told Bild: "The term 'Dubai chocolate' is used to describe chocolate with the typical pistachio kadayif filling and not chocolate that comes from Dubai. We can't say any more about this at the moment."

Wilmers doesn't want to know anything about it. For him, one thing is clear: the "real" Dubai chocolate is produced in Dubai by state-approved companies. His company is the only one that imports it exclusively for distribution from the only relevant manufacturer that sells this sweet abroad.

Lidl is stubborn
Lidl also wants to put a stop to Wilmers. In future, the discounter will be stocking a Dubai chocolate under its own Premium Deluxe brand. Sales start: mid-December. The supermarket chain immediately admits that the main ingredients are not from Dubai. Nevertheless, it wants to continue to use the name. "In our view, this constitutes unfair competition due to misleading advertising," Wilmers told Bild.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

