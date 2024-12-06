Lindt gets one on the lid for Dubai chocolate

Does "Dubai chocolate" really have to come from the United Arab Emirates? If Andreas Wilmers, Managing Director of Alina Wilmers Verwaltungs GmbH, has his way, it definitely does. He wants to ban the sale of Dubai chocolate that is not from Dubai. According to him, he is allowed to do so - because he wants to be the official exporter of Dubai chocolate "Fex". "According to our trademark lawyer, the term 'Dubai chocolate' may only be used for products that actually come from Dubai. Anything else constitutes misleading advertising," Wilmers explains to Bild.