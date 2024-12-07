Scrap cars sold
“Everything is in perfect order”
A man from Burgenland has no luck with his trusted used car dealer. Since February, he has been sold three cars that he had to register and then deregister after they were totaled. Because he was not refunded the money, he now has to settle for a 20-year-old vehicle.
The homepage of the used car dealer in Wiener Neustadt states: "Your trustworthy car partner. Our focus is on the purchase of vehicles without a sticker, defective or accident vehicles. Whether engine damage, gearbox damage or other defects, we specialize in finding solutions."
Mario Pfeiffer stumbled across this dealer on the Internet. A Renault Megane for 3900 euros with a paltry 57,000 km caught his eye. The man from Purbach drove there in February. "The car is in great shape," he was told. "What's it missing with so few kilometers?" The 44-year-old left his old car there, paid 1,900 euros and was happy until May.
Damage 1
Then it was time for the sticker. The dealer himself certified that nothing more could be done. Had the speedometer even been tampered with before the sale? In any case:
Total loss.
Damage 2
The dealer was, well, accommodating - Pfeiffer got a VW station wagon. After two days, the cylinder head gasket was broken:
A total loss.
Damage 3
So we tried the Seat Cordoba with a sticker until May 2025. They said it didn't matter that the engine control light and EBS had been flashing from the start. "It's just the sensor, we'll replace it at some point."
Total loss.
Breakdown 4
Pfeiffer now asked the dealer to give him back the 3900 euros. "There's no money, but I've got something for you ..." This was followed by a test drive in a VW Beetle. It didn't last long. When Pfeiffer accelerated to 90 km/h, the axle broke. Nothing again!
What to do? "If you give me 1000 euros, we'll find something good," the dealer is said to have said. That was out of the question for Pfeiffer at first. He threatened to sue. "But it would take months. And I'm dependent on a car. What was I supposed to do apart from say yes?"
Yes, to what?
To the Opel Insignia, built in 2005, with 400,000 km, which Pfeiffer registered on Friday after a test drive that went smoothly this time. It's a diesel and, according to the dealer, "indestructible". All in all, this car cost the Purbacher almost 5,000 euros, including all previous registrations and deregistrations, the sale of his car and the additional payment for the Megane.
"It only has 57,000 kilometers on it"
The latter was in the dealer's parking lot yesterday. "I asked if it was going to be scrapped. His answer: It's being sold. It only has 57,000 kilometers on it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
