Coach's debut
Lustenau want to mobilize everything against Lafnitz
Grit your teeth, give it your all and, if possible, take a positive result into the vacations. That is Austria's motto for today's game in Lafnitz. New coach Markus Mader wants to send his team into the winter break with a win.
Which doesn't make things any easier: Lustenau traveled to eastern Styria with practically their last squad after Leo Mikic (thigh) and Axel Rouqette (fever), two other players, dropped out at short notice. In addition to the many long-term injuries, two defenders - Robin Voisine and Leo Mätzler - are also missing. Both are suspended. Therefore, one or two amateur players will also be in the squad.
Markus Mader would certainly have wished for an easier start for his return to the coaching bench. But it is not the coach's place to complain about the current situation. "It's just the way it is now. We're still going to Lafnitz with a broad chest." At least Mader can hope for the much-cited coaching effect.
Opponents battered
In the league opener, Lustenau only managed a 0-0 draw against the Styrians. After three recent heavy defeats (0:12 goals), Austria now face a struggling opponent. That makes the second division bottom team all the more dangerous. Mader: "They know that they need points and that they are up against an opponent who is not exactly brimming with confidence."
The clash is therefore a bit like the famous adversity versus misery. Regardless of the outcome, the real work for the returning coach begins in the winter break anyway. The aim is to set the course for more successful times. Mader is therefore deliberately foregoing a vacation. "I've had enough time off now anyway." Instead, he will throw himself into his preparations for the spring season immediately after the match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.