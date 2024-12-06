ÖVP launches campaign: “Burgenland, vote yourself free”

"Pension thousands" and building land tax

In terms of content, the ÖVP is backing a "pension fund thousand", the abolition of the building land tax, the downsizing of the state holding company and "real freedom of choice in care". In addition, the state must once again be an equal partner for the municipalities. "Should things in Burgenland continue as they have over the last five years or should a lot change and Burgenland go in a different direction?" asks regional managing director Patrik Fazekas. The People's Party aims to free the state from unnecessary burdens, paternalism and centralist structures.