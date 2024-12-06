State election 2025
ÖVP launches campaign: “Burgenland, vote yourself free”
The unofficial election campaign kick-off on Friday also marks the start of a wave of Turquoise posters. There will also be "election sweets" and handkerchiefs for all those who are "fed up".
One and a half months before the regional elections, the ÖVP has presented its campaign and posters: "Burgenland, vote for freedom. People's Party" is the slogan that will be displayed on the Turquoise Party's posters throughout the state from Monday at the unofficial start of the intensive election campaign. Many Burgenlanders would like to see a new direction, said party leader and top candidate Christian Sagartz at the presentation: "It is therefore time for rip-offs, waste of money and record debts to end."
"Pension thousands" and building land tax
In terms of content, the ÖVP is backing a "pension fund thousand", the abolition of the building land tax, the downsizing of the state holding company and "real freedom of choice in care". In addition, the state must once again be an equal partner for the municipalities. "Should things in Burgenland continue as they have over the last five years or should a lot change and Burgenland go in a different direction?" asks regional managing director Patrik Fazekas. The People's Party aims to free the state from unnecessary burdens, paternalism and centralist structures.
Government participation as a goal
Due to the election campaign cost cap of 300,000 euros, the ÖVP is foregoing a major campaign kick-off. The entire campaign will be implemented mainly by volunteers and full-time staff. Handkerchief boxes with the inscription "Fed up with debt, state taxes and nationalization" are distributed as advertising material. There is also an "election candy". The electoral goal of the Turks: Participation in government after January 19.
