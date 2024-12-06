Shooting starts in summer
TV series: 32,000 children at Harry Potter casting!
Production of the new TV series about the adventures of sorcerer's apprentice Harry Potter is due to start in the summer. An incredible 32,000 children have applied for roles in the auditions!
The US streaming service HBO Max announced that production is planned at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden near Watford.
32,000 children want to be part of it!
"Wands out," the company posted on X. Warner also produced the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, which were released in cinemas between 2001 and 2011. According to HBO, around 32,000 children registered for the casting for the new series. The team is now evaluating 1,000 recordings every day. Potential actors must live in the UK or Ireland and be between nine and eleven years old in April 2025.
Series spans ten years
The new series will span ten years and be based on the books by author J.K. Rowling, as Max announced back in 2023. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fans and will be full of the fantastic details, beloved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for more than 25 years," it said at the time.
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", the first volume of the saga about the wizarding student and the magical world of Hogwarts, was published in 1997. With more than 600 million books sold in dozens of languages, "Harry Potter" is the most successful literary series in the world.
