TV series: 32,000 children at Harry Potter casting!

32,000 children want to be part of it!

"Wands out," the company posted on X. Warner also produced the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, which were released in cinemas between 2001 and 2011. According to HBO, around 32,000 children registered for the casting for the new series. The team is now evaluating 1,000 recordings every day. Potential actors must live in the UK or Ireland and be between nine and eleven years old in April 2025.