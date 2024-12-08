Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: FK Austria host SCR Altach
16th round in Austria's Bundesliga: Vienna's Austria host SCR Altach. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
It's all set for Vienna Austria: The surprise runners-up in the Violets' Bundesliga are hosting bottom-of-the-table Altach today and are aiming for their eighth win in a row. With 20 points separating the opponents, the starting position could not be clearer. "The players are keen to go one better," said Austria coach Stephan Helm. Altach, meanwhile, are speculating with the underdog role.
"We want to turn the positive energy we're feeling from all sides into performance and pick up where we left off last time," said Helm, whose squad caught LASK off guard with a 3:1 away win the previous week. Once again, the Burgenland native emphasized the flexibility and maturity of his squad, who have only conceded three goals during their current winning streak. "The great strength of this team is also that they are self-critical but approach things with huge conviction."
Striker Maurice Malone, who has scored four times in the last five games, also showed a broad chest. "Apart from the WAC match, we've performed very confidently in the last few games. That gives us confidence. Confirming victories is a great task. A few weeks ago, people were still saying we were a flash in the pan. But seven wins in a row is something to be proud of," emphasized the German.
Helm, who has the entire squad at his disposal and, following his suspension against LASK, Dominik Fitz back in the "control center", tried to keep his players grounded despite all the euphoria. "Altach want to play with determination, put pressure on the ball. Their last few games were always decided towards the end. They picked up a point against the reigning double winners last week. We've been warned," he made clear.
Altach flirting with underdog role, already thinking about spring
Altach have been waiting for a win for twelve games now and have only collected four points in this phase since August 24. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who took over from Joachim Standfest on October 19, is also not yet familiar with the feeling of complete success. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw against league leaders Sturm, and the team will be looking to build on that.
"You can't get much better opponents," said Ingolitsch, whose squad obviously find it easier against formally stronger opponents. "We find it harder against opponents at eye level because there is perhaps too much pressure on our shoulders. We were always very close to winning against the top teams. The role (of the underdog, ed.) suits us quite well at the moment."
Just like against Sturm, an "exceptional defensive performance" will once again be required against Austria, Ingolitsch emphasized. However, the Salzburg native is already looking ahead to the decisive championship phase next year. "We're hoping for maximum points, but we also want to take this learning experience with us. The last few weeks have taught us a lot. That will help us to be there in the spring when the chips are down."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.