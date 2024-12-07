LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol host SK Sturm

Bundesliga in the TICKER
At the end of the Bundesliga fall, champions Sturm Graz host WSG Tirol today, aiming to maintain their three-point lead over Vienna Austria. For two of Sturm's central protagonists, this could be their last league appearance for the Black & Blacks for the time being: Interim coach Jürgen Säumel wants to gather arguments for a re-signing, while full-back Jusuf Gazibegovic is being linked with 1. FC Köln.
Säumel was keen to warn his players about their opponents ahead of the clash with the ninth-placed team in the table. "Another difficult task awaits us with the away game in Innsbruck. After the win against Klagenfurt and the point against Rapid (3:0 and 0:0, note), WSG will go into this home game with a lot of self-confidence," he said, referring to the Tyroleans' recent successes.
Jon Gorenc Stankovic, the defensive anchor in the Sturm midfield, recalled the 4:2 victory in the first season duel between the two teams. "We still have the game from August fresh in our minds, when WSG played very well against us and we were only able to turn the game around late on. That's why I'm expecting a very difficult duel," said the Slovenian selector.
Finally time for training and "fine-tuning"
For once, Säumel and his squad have had an unusually large number of opportunities for training and analysis over the past few days. "After the intensive time recently with international matches and Champions League appearances, the full week of training has done us a lot of good," explained the 40-year-old, who has to make do without the suspended Emanuel Aiwu in central defense. "We were able to fine-tune our principles in terms of tactical play."
However, the fall is not yet completely over for Graz with the visit to Tivoli. Next Wednesday, Sturm will be looking to keep their small chance of advancing to the play-offs alive with a win at OSC Lille in the Champions League. "Anything is possible," said striker Mika Biereth after the 1:0 win over Girona the previous week.
WSG recently rechargedtheirbatteries
WSG were not unhappy to recall the 4-2 defeat to Sturm at the end of August ahead of the second encounter. "We played a really good first half. But we also saw that Sturm can then shift up a gear and have that individual quality. I'm curious to see whether we're now one step further, as I believe and perceive. We know that we need an outstanding performance to shake Sturm up a bit," explained WSG coach Philipp Semlic.
Semlic is not surprised that Graz have been able to seamlessly build on their successes under Christian Ilzer under new coach Jürgen Säumel. "I think that Sturm is so solid in its structure and in its manner that it has transitioned seamlessly. The processes, the structures are the same, the intensity is the same," said the Styrian, who spent two years on the Pro License coach course with Säumel.
Semlic will have to do without his midfield engine Matthäus Taferner due to a yellow card suspension, a player who "cannot be replaced 1:1 for us. For me, Matthäus is one of the best eights in the league".
