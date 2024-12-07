LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol host SK Sturm

WSG recently rechargedtheirbatteries

WSG were not unhappy to recall the 4-2 defeat to Sturm at the end of August ahead of the second encounter. "We played a really good first half. But we also saw that Sturm can then shift up a gear and have that individual quality. I'm curious to see whether we're now one step further, as I believe and perceive. We know that we need an outstanding performance to shake Sturm up a bit," explained WSG coach Philipp Semlic.