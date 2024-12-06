AI boom resurrects US nuclear zombie

At times, there were fears of a nuclear disaster of unprecedented dimensions, which ultimately failed to materialize. The worst, the bursting of the reactor vessel, was prevented, but the incident highlighted the dangers of nuclear power and led to stricter regulations for power plant operators. While the accident reactor 2 was dismantled in the years that followed, reactor 1 was reconnected to the grid six years after the accident. It was finally shut down in 2019 because the plant had been in the red for years.