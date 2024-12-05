Thousands of euros stolen
Automatically saved draft
And the groundhog greets us daily! Once again, gullible people in Tyrol have been ripped off by brazen online fraudsters. This time, two young women fell victim to the criminals.
On Wednesday, a 23-year-old Iranian woman filed a complaint with the police in Innsbruck. She had already become aware of a social media account advertising cryptocurrency trading on November 11. "The woman followed the instructions given there and installed various software to invest in a cryptocurrency," the police said.
Tempted to make several transfers
The 23-year-old was also asked to open an account on an internet website. In the belief that she was buying cryptocurrency, the victim was tricked into making several bank transfers. The woman did not comply with a further request to transfer money in order to download a "coinbase" (trading wallet) and thus allegedly enable a payout. "She suffered a total loss in the mid four-digit euro range," said the investigators.
Scammed on a sales platform
Also in Innsbruck, a local woman (26) received an inquiry on Monday about an item of clothing she had advertised on a second-hand sales platform. "The interested party shifted the sales talks to a messenger service," explained the police. During the chat, the victim received a link containing a form that the seller was asked to fill out. The young woman entered her details there. She then carried out a "push TAN" authorization. Several hundred euros were then debited. On Thursday, the 26-year-old filed a complaint with the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.