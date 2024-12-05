Vorteilswelt
Thousands of euros stolen

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 21:07

And the groundhog greets us daily! Once again, gullible people in Tyrol have been ripped off by brazen online fraudsters. This time, two young women fell victim to the criminals.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old Iranian woman filed a complaint with the police in Innsbruck. She had already become aware of a social media account advertising cryptocurrency trading on November 11. "The woman followed the instructions given there and installed various software to invest in a cryptocurrency," the police said.

Tempted to make several transfers
The 23-year-old was also asked to open an account on an internet website. In the belief that she was buying cryptocurrency, the victim was tricked into making several bank transfers. The woman did not comply with a further request to transfer money in order to download a "coinbase" (trading wallet) and thus allegedly enable a payout. "She suffered a total loss in the mid four-digit euro range," said the investigators.

Scammed on a sales platform
Also in Innsbruck, a local woman (26) received an inquiry on Monday about an item of clothing she had advertised on a second-hand sales platform. "The interested party shifted the sales talks to a messenger service," explained the police. During the chat, the victim received a link containing a form that the seller was asked to fill out. The young woman entered her details there. She then carried out a "push TAN" authorization. Several hundred euros were then debited. On Thursday, the 26-year-old filed a complaint with the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
