Scammed on a sales platform

Also in Innsbruck, a local woman (26) received an inquiry on Monday about an item of clothing she had advertised on a second-hand sales platform. "The interested party shifted the sales talks to a messenger service," explained the police. During the chat, the victim received a link containing a form that the seller was asked to fill out. The young woman entered her details there. She then carried out a "push TAN" authorization. Several hundred euros were then debited. On Thursday, the 26-year-old filed a complaint with the police.